Torrential rain midway through the Saturday heat races of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championships in Ipswich have seen new contenders emerge, while title favourites have surged in the challenging conditions.

Pools of water were visible in certain parts of the circuit, organisers rightfully postponing the KA2 Junior and KZ2 Gearbox third heats to Sunday morning in predicted finer weather.

The biggest mover of the weekend was Novocastrian, Cooper Clavell in Cadet 12. Coming into the weekend not considered among the title conversation, he managed to leapfrog both North Queenslander, Aston Mills and fancied contender, Jay Kostecki to be second on the points table.

While it is a mountain appearing difficult to climb being 60 points behind leader, Oliver Williamson, it is not insurmountable. Nor is the fact that Williamson could walk away from Ipswich tomorrow with consecutive Australian titles in Cadet 9 last year and Cadet 12 this year.

Kostecki dropped back to third in points after an uncharacteristic error off the start in the wet conditions, which was then compounded by a heavy impact from a fellow competitor.

Almost confirmed from today’s competition is the Cadet 9 Championship to go the way of Milan Sami. Sami has won every final this year and today, he was untouchable. He holds a 99 point advantage over his closest competitor, Ryder Xiong and can hold the (provisional) ‘green plate’ tomorrow after the final heat.

The premier category, KZ2 had drama before even the clocks started in qualifying. Championship leader, Dylan Guest didn’t record a lap, spinning on the out lap which threw the cat among the pigeons. Bailey Sagaidak set pole and won the first heat, before last round winner, Troy Loeskow secured two straight wins for BirelART in the inclement conditions.

Championship aspirant, Albury’s Scott Chaston made the best of Guest having to start from the rear, placing some consistent performances and closing the gap between him and West Australian Guest to 24 points.

Dominant KA2 Junior leader, Liam Carr is closing in on the title, however Hamish Campbell has put forth a valiant effort setting pole and both heat race wins. Heading to tomorrow, 74 points separate the pair. Chad Rissman and Lachlan Tomblesome had breakout performances with their best finishes taking second places in each heat.

The biggest story in the leadup to this year’s SP Tools Championship, TaG 125 between defending champion, Harrison Hoey and Jackson Souslin-Harlow continues. Being Hoey’s home track, it’s his advantage at the moment, but in the multi-group racing, both shared a win, then Hoey beat JSH when they raced each other late in the afternoon. 29 points separate the pair heading into finals day.

X30 round three winner, Brodie Whitmore kept his consistency running today to maintain the championship lead. Isaac McNeill and Keegan Fraser shared the wins, while Jaiden Pope has some work to do tomorrow to keep pace with Whitmore’s lead.

KA3 Senior saw moves at the top with Zac Heard taking two wins. This moved him to second in the title race behind Christian Estasy, while it wasn’t a great day for local driver, Jett Adamson, not finishing the second heat and dropping to third behind the dual heat winner.

Braxton Regan and Paddy Buckley continue to duke it out in KA3 Junior with New Zealander Zack Tucker keeping them honest. The trio had mixed results today, but tomorrow will see this fight start to emerge even further.

Racing tomorrow starts at 8am at the Ipswich Karting facility. The SP Tools Australian Kart Championship will be broadcast live and free from 11:30am AEST on the 7plus platform. On demand coverage from previous rounds is available in the AKC library on 7plus.