Sam Dicker’s KZ2 Gearbox Australian Kart title defence was in tatters after a horrifying first round of this year’s SP Tools Championship in Melbourne, but is back on track after his first win in over three years today in Ipswich – moving to second in the Championship with one round to go.

The West Australian is now just five points behind fellow sandgroper, Dylan Guest.

Dicker had his best round of the year at Ipswich this weekend. Remarkably, he has won the last two titles without a round win, his last final win coming at Puckapunyal back in June, 2022.

Guest had a round to forget after not qualifying yesterday and then not finishing a heat this morning. Going into the final, he held a margin of just 13 points over Albury’s Scott Chaston, however as event’s played out, he would eclipse Chaston and maintain the title lead.

Chaston, who, like Guest, was an unlikely Championship favourite, was sitting in a comfortable top five position before Bailey Sagaidak’s radiator hose came adrift, covering the circuit in water. Chaston being first on the scene went off track, as did Jac Preston.

Guest came through the field, ultimately finishing in seventh with Chaston two places behind. Completing the round four podium was Troy Loeskow and Jay Coul, both who have a mathematical chance of winning the title, Coul equal on points with Chaston in third.

Another driver taking his first win since 2022 was Paddy Buckley. The young Queenslander won the KA3 Junior category in spectacular fashion. This also allowed him to take advantage of a horror round for Championship leader, Braxton Regan.

Just seven points separate Regan and Buckley after Regan’s 13th place finish. A further six drivers can mathematically become Australian Champion in that category. Joining Buckley on the podium today was Dima Micale and Lana Flack.

The Tony Kart Australia team had a terrific day with both its spearheads winning their respective categories.

Hamish Campbell kept his slim hopes of the junior KA2 category win alive with an emotional victory. Separating the Gold Coaster and Championship leader, Liam Carr was Jye Flynn, meaning that the livewire Campbell still has a chance at Coffs Harbour.

Mika Lemasurier – who was just in his second round of the year – took a dominant victory in the TaG 125 category, beating home Marc tulloch and Hugo Garraway, with Championship leader, Jackson Souslin-Harlow in fourth.

Souslin-Harlow’s Championship lead sits at 44 points after a difficult day for key rival, Harrison Hoey. Hoey dropped a chain in Sunday morning’s heat, then, starting mid-pack in the final got shuffled to 21st before fighting back to finish eighth.

Cadet 9 racer, Milan Sami exited Ipswich as the only Australian Champion elect, completing a perfect score for the weekend, now 123 points ahead of Ryder Xiong. Sami comfortably won the final over RJ Bellbowen and Luke Robinson, the latter two gaining their first AKC podiums.

Zach Heard ensured the KA3 Senior title is still alive after a stellar 50th round of the AKC era. He moved to second and is just eight points behind Christian Estasy in the Championship. Estasy dug deep to elevate himself to third in the final behind Heard and first time KA3 Senior winner, Will Thompson.

In X30, Brodie Whitmore scored two wins in succession, opening his title lead to 52 points. He won by nearly seven seconds in a clear sign to the opposition that he means business with one round to go. His closest rivals, Jaiden Pope and Jace Matthews both received post race bodywork penalties, costing them valuable points, however Max Walton gathered a second placed finish with Isaac McNeill being elevated to third.

Oliver Williamson’s hopes of becoming just the second driver to consecutively win the Cadet 9 and Cadet 12 titles were scuppered at turn one in the final. The Wollongong racer was facing the wrong way at turn one. Despite being 100 metres behind the field, he charged forth to 17th position.

The emerging Championship challenger, Cooper Clavell continued his tremendous form from yesterday. Finishing second, he left Queensland just 37 points behind Williamson (who was 59 points in front heading into the final).

Jude Ammoun was masterful in taking the win, while Alana Gurney completed the podium and added solidly to her Ladies Trophy lead – and also ensured two female racers on the podium in the 50th anniversary event of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship era.

There is just one round of the Championship to play, which will be at Coffs Harbour on the New South Wales Mid North Coast across the weekend of September 5-7.