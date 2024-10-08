It was the first race meeting at the totally revamped facility and even had Supercars driver Broc Feeney cut 10 laps around the 2.35km circuit in both clockwise and anticlockwise directions in the Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden ZB Commodore.

The bikes used the clockwise circuit and Ducati rider Broc Pearson came out on top in Pirelli Superbikes after both races were red-flagged and restarted. He won the restarted Race 1 ahead of Ant West and Cameron Dunker on Yamahas. He was second in Race 2 behind Mike Jones (Yamaha) and ahead of Arthur Sissis (Yamaha).

The Race and Road Supersport 300 round saw three different winners with the Kawasaki drivers Josh Newman and Casey Middleton, and Yamaha rider Will Nassif.

In ShopYamaha R3 Cup, Will Nassif, Jordan Simpson and Valentino Knezovic were first, second and third in each of the three races. Polesitter Jesse Stroud was fourth in the opener, but the New Zealander didn’t start the other two.

Hunter Corney won all three bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup races. In the first he beat Ethan Johnson and Phoenix O’Brien, and then Connor Lewis and Johnson in the second and third races.

