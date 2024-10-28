Australians have fought valiantly throughout the weekend at two major international karting events – the Sprint Karting component of the FIA Motorsport Games and the 25th annual Rotax Max Grand Finals in Italy – where Armand Hamilton – who based his junior racing in Australia – won the electric category representing Hungary.

Rotax Max Grand Finals

Max Walton’s trajectory as one of Australia’s most decorated international karters currently continued as he was the best placed of the Team Australia entries at the 25th Rotax Max Grand Finals at Sarno in Italy.

Walton, who for the second year in succession made the Australian team, raced in the Senior category. After what had been a tough weekend, he pushed through to fifth placing in Senior Max in what was a tough race.

In DD2, Harrison Hoey scraped into the final after intermittent power unit issues throughout the weekend. He started the event on the last row of the grid and fought his way forward to a 21st finishing position.

The two Australians in DD2 Masters had a torrid weekend. Troy Bretherton was the best placed of the Aussies, coming home in 13th position having made up 11 positions from the start.

After timed qualifying with the pole position time, the Asian-entered Australian, Scott Howard ultimately finished the final in 28th position. Howard had a tough run throughout the race week. He started the final from 17th and pushing forward – at one stage in a spirited fight with Bretherton – however an off race excursion, coupled with a post race bodywork infringement dropped him further down the order.

In the Junior category, unfortunately, Hamish Campbell didn’t make it through to the final despite taking the win in an early heat race. Campbell was later rubbed out due to an irregularity with the nosecone on his kart and then a drop down penalty after the pre-final ended his maiden run at the Grand Finals.

In other results, Armand Hamilton – who cut his teeth in junior racing through Queensland and on the national scene in Australia – was able to win the E20 category, which features the electric powered Rotax (BRP-Rotax have been the pre-eminent manufacturer when it has come to taking eKarting from concept to competition).

Hamilton was representing his Hungarian roots at the Grand Finals. He has based his racing in Europe this year and previously represented Australia in Junior Max in 2022.

The son of Kimi Raikkonen, Robin, finished in fifth placing in Micro Max, having made up 17 positions throughout the final representing Switzerland.

It was revealed at the closing ceremony that Bahrain International Circuit will host next year’s Grand Finals from November 29-December 6.

FIA Motorsport Games

After starting the Sprint Kart Mini final on the second row of the grid, Jay Kostecki went perilously close to walking away with the gold medal.

The 10-year-old West Australian was part of a three kart breakaway for much of the race. The top two racers started swapping positions which opened the door for Kostecki. He used the momentum advantage he had to sweep through to the lead.

This was only temporary, however, as the next group of drivers had caught the trio. On the wide Aspar circuit – the first time it had held an international level karting event – Kostecki was hung out to dry on the last lap, ultimately dropping out of the top three and finishing in fifth position.

In Sprint Kart Junior, South Australian Riley Harrison had been around the top 10 all weekend long. Starting the final in 17th position, he got himself up to 12th where he seemed locked for most of the final. Ultimately though, he collided with another competitor two laps from home and unfortunately didn’t finish.

It was a similar affair in the Senior category for Victorian, Pip Casabene. Making the final, Casabene didn’t complete a lap and was unfortunately eliminated on the opening lap despite showing some promising pace from the first practice session. A wheel hub issue in qualifying compromised his weekend forward.

