Full results from Free Practice 1 from the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku Street Circuit.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Best
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|20
|1:45.546
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|18
|1:45.859
|0.313
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|16
|1:45.922
|0.376
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|17
|1:46.027
|0.481
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|20
|1:46.173
|0.627
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|17
|1:46.282
|0.736
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|1:46.452
|0.906
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|17
|1:46.516
|0.970
|9
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|11
|1:46.608
|1.062
|10
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|22
|1:46.687
|1.141
|11
|50
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|22
|1:46.973
|1.427
|12
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|19
|1:47.135
|1.589
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|15
|1:47.184
|1.638
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|17
|1:47.640
|2.094
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|20
|1:47.708
|2.162
|16
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|12
|1:47.901
|2.355
|17
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|17
|1:47.955
|2.409
|18
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|20
|1:48.712
|3.166
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|18
|1:49.052
|3.506
|20
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|3