Full results from Free Practice 2 from the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku Street Circuit.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Best
|Diff
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|19
|1:43.484
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|22
|1:43.490
|0.006
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|21
|1:43.550
|0.066
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|24
|1:43.950
|0.466
|5
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|24
|1:43.983
|0.499
|6
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|23
|1:44.029
|0.545
|7
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|23
|1:44.093
|0.609
|8
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|23
|1:44.475
|0.991
|9
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|16
|1:44.536
|1.052
|10
|50
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|23
|1:44.547
|1.063
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|23
|1:44.645
|1.161
|12
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|24
|1:44.683
|1.199
|13
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|24
|1:44.737
|1.253
|14
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|22
|1:44.749
|1.265
|15
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|23
|1:44.785
|1.301
|16
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|25
|1:45.056
|1.572
|17
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|24
|1:45.156
|1.672
|18
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|21
|1:45.391
|1.907
|19
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|23
|1:45.810
|2.326
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|24
|1:45.947
|2.463