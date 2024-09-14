Full results from Free Practice 3 from the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku Street Circuit.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Best
|Diff
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|15
|1:42.514
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|15
|1:42.527
|0.013
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|14
|1:42.737
|0.223
|4
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|12
|1:42.749
|0.235
|5
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|14
|1:42.864
|0.350
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|15
|1:42.968
|0.454
|7
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|14
|1:43.024
|0.510
|8
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|12
|1:43.194
|0.680
|9
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|13
|1:43.238
|0.724
|10
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|13
|1:43.301
|0.787
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|15
|1:43.474
|0.960
|12
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|16
|1:43.503
|0.989
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|18
|1:43.571
|1.057
|14
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|17
|1:43.870
|1.356
|15
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|13
|1:44.150
|1.636
|16
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|12
|1:44.164
|1.650
|17
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|17
|1:44.187
|1.673
|18
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|19
|1:44.869
|2.355
|19
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1
|20
|50
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|2