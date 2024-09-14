Full results from Qualifying from the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku Street Circuit.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Diff
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:42.775
|1:42.056
|1:41.365
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:43.033
|1:42.598
|1:41.686
|0.321
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:43.357
|1:42.503
|1:41.805
|0.440
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|1:43.213
|1:42.263
|1:41.813
|0.448
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:43.139
|1:42.329
|1:41.874
|0.509
|6
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:43.097
|1:42.042
|1:42.023
|0.658
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:43.089
|1:42.765
|1:42.289
|0.924
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:43.472
|1:42.426
|1:42.369
|1.004
|9
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|1:43.138
|1:42.473
|1:42.530
|1.165
|10
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:42.899
|1:42.840
|1:42.859
|1.494
|11
|50
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:43.471
|1:42.968
|12
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|1:43.337
|1:43.035
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:43.088
|1:43.179
|14
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:43.101
|1:43.191
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:43.370
|1:43.404
|16
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|1:43.547
|17
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:43.609
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|1:43.618
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|1:44.246
|20
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:44.504