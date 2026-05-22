Thynne will join the Grove outfit in August as Chief Optimisation and Planning Officer, forming a central part of James Vowles’ long-term push to return the team to the front of Formula 1.

The Brit arrives after playing a pivotal role in McLaren’s transformation from midfield runner to back-to-back constructors’ champion in 2024 and 2025, having been deeply involved in the team’s operational and cultural overhaul.

With more than 25 years of experience in manufacturing and operations, he has been tasked with reshaping Williams’ internal processes and infrastructure, with the team saying his role will include streamlining operations and deploying advanced technologies such as robotics, AI and modern manufacturing techniques as it looks to modernise its facilities and close the gap to the front.

“I am delighted to be joining Atlassian Williams F1 Team at what is a really exciting moment,” Thynne said.

“Williams has clear ambition to be championship level in all areas and set new standards in the sport, and I can’t wait to play my part in that as a member of the senior leadership group.

“I have enjoyed a fantastic time at McLaren, helping bring the team back to the top, and hope we will be able to do the same at Williams.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlassian Williams F1 Team (@williamsf1team)

Thynne’s arrival headlines a broader recruitment drive, with Williams also adding senior technical figures from across the grid as it strengthens its structure.

Claire Simpson joins as Head of Aerodynamic Development after 12 years at Mercedes, where she was part of a run that delivered eight constructors’ titles.

Fred Judd also makes the switch from Mercedes High Performance Powertrains to become Head of Performance Optimisation, bringing experience that includes leading the 2026 power unit program.

Steve Booth has already started as Head of Vehicle Engineering after leaving Alpine, adding further pedigree with experience stretching back to Renault’s championship-winning campaigns in 2005 and 2006.

Combined, the new hires have contributed to 12 title-winning cars and bring more than six decades of experience, underlining the scale of Williams’ aggressive rebuild under Vowles.

“I am thrilled to be welcoming Piers to Atlassian Williams F1 Team as we continue investing in the people, processes and technology to compete at the front in Formula 1,” Vowles said.

“We are clear in our ambition to build a team that can win world championships, and Piers has unrivalled recent experience in doing exactly that.

“I am also delighted to welcome Claire, Fred and Steve – we are attracting extremely talented strategic recruits from throughout the paddock who will add to the foundations we have already put in place over the past few years and help take us to the next level.”

The latest appointments follow the arrival of Dan Milner earlier this year, with Williams indicating further senior hires are expected in the coming months as it continues to reshape its organisation.

The team has endured a slow start to 2026, scoring just five points so far to sit eighth in the constructors’ championship.