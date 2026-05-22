With F1 just five races into the new regulation cycle, talks are already underway to move from a 50-50 split between electrical and internal combustion power to 60-40 in favour of the latter from 2027.

Asked about the proposed changes ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Alonso cast doubt over the plans, adding he believed they would do little to address the core issues.

“Waiting,” Alonso said when asked whether the changes would solve the problems.

“The DNA of these power units will always be the same.

“And it will always reward going slow in the corners. I don’t think [it will fundamentally change things].”

The current generation of engines has come under increasing scrutiny for the way energy management shapes on-track racing.

Although overtaking has become more frequent, Alonso argues that the nature of those moves has fundamentally changed

“On the straights, when you have more battery than the others, it will be very easy. And it will not be overtaking, it’s just an avoiding action,” Alonso said

He expanded on how energy deployment differences distort racing battles.

“When you have more battery than the others, the other ones clip, so they reduce 500 horsepower,” he said.

“Then you have 500 horsepower more than the others, you take an avoiding action, and then you overtake a car.”

Despite the FIA’s willingness to respond to driver concerns with tweaks to the regulations, Alonso suggested the issue runs deeper than incremental fixes, adding he believed the sport’s shift towards electrification was misguided from the outset.

“The thing is that the world went or thought to go into the [direction of] electrification, that was thought to be the future,” he said.

“But that doesn’t apply to racing. Racing is a different animal.”

He added that while the sport is now attempting to rebalance the formula, the damage had already been done, insisting the problem dates back to the introduction of the turbo-hybrid era in 2014.

“Now, we go a little bit back to the 60-40, and then in the future to less and less,” Alonso said.

“Unfortunately, we had this period from 2014 with the turbo era, and now even more, that we lost nearly one decade or even more of pure racing.”

The Spaniard added that while F1 remains the pinnacle of motorsport, it is only one part of a much broader racing ecosystem, encouraging drivers and fans to explore other categories.

“I don’t think that they can call that pure racing. It’s just a different series,” he said.

“But it’s good that they discovered different sports and different categories, and different ways of enjoying motorsport.

“Formula 1 is just 1% of the whole motorsport environment.”

Alonso’s comments come amid wider unease in the paddock over the current regulations and their impact on driving style, with factors such as lift-and-coast and energy harvesting continuing to define race management, and the criticism is not isolated within Aston Martin.

Team-mate Lance Stroll recently voiced his own frustrations with the current cars, describing aspects of the racing as “fake” and pointing to a growing disconnect between modern F1 machinery and what drivers consider “proper” racing cars.