Rossi crashed at Turn 2 during Practice 7 when his #20 Ed Carpenter Racing car snapped around and spun into the SAFER barrier.

He was hit by McLaren driver Pato O’Ward, who spun in sympathy trying to avoid the rotating car ahead of him.

Rossi suffered hand and ankle injuries that were stabilised in hospital and left the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner with his leg in a cast and his wrist in a brace.

On the eve of Carb Day, the final practice before Monday’s race, Rossi has been given clearance by IndyCar medical director Dr Julia Vaizer.

The injury to his ankle means Rossi will have to keep his weight off it and remain on crutches in the meantime.

“Fortunately to drive a race car, you don’t have to bear weight,” said Rossi.

“Range of motion is good. Pain is minimal. Swelling, as you can see, I fit into my race boot. I’m good to go.”

Rossi said he should not be in any pain come race day.

Part of the preparation for the race has been simulator work, proving that he can get in and out of the car quickly enough.

A support will be fashioned for Rossi’s ankle to wear during the race.

“I had to show that I could react to instances quick enough with my right foot in the race car with the pedal and my boot on,” Rossi explained.

“That was done over several increments and durations with all of the stuff that will be on me.

“As thorough as you can be without actually being on the racetrack.

“There will be a brace of sorts that’s still kind of being finalised.

“There are a lot of different things to consider. From a size standpoint, you’ve got to preserve the function of being able to do that on the pedals.

“You have to ensure it’s providing stability, fire-resistant. There are a lot of caveats, as David [Malukas] unfortunately also knows.

“It’s been an incredible team effort from no less than 12 people in order to make this happen.”

Rossi will start from second place alongside pole position winner Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing) and third place qualifier David Malukas (Team Penske).

Coverage of the Indianapolis 500 is live and exclusively on Stan Sport in Australia.

The 110th Indianapolis 500 takes place on Monday, May 25 (AEST). The green flag is scheduled for 2:45am AEST.