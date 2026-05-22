The Racing Bulls driver said the current generation of machinery still needs work to restore the raw enjoyment of racing, while longer-term discussions within the sport include a potential shift back to V8 engines by 2031.

“To be simple, from a driver’s side, we want to get in the car, we want to drive as fast as we can,” Lawson said.

“We want a car that’s playful to drive, and you can push hard, and it makes cool noises.

“That’s obviously what we love, that’s what I grew up watching F1, and that’s the sort of era that it was in.”

Drivers across the grid have been increasingly vocal about the direction of the regulations, with complaints centred on the heavy focus on energy deployment and battery management under the 2026 rules.

Lawson said recent tweaks made by the governing body, the FIA, were a step in the right direction after driver feedback sessions, but stressed more needs to be done to improve the racing product.

“It’s great that at least we’re sort of being heard,” he said.

“But I think we have to be as well, because you can’t have a series where people don’t want to be racing, or don’t want to be racing the cars or not enjoying them as much with something like that.”

The debate has fuelled growing calls for a return to simpler engine formats, with a V8 comeback now being considered for the sport’s future engine pathway, with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem recently suggesting a return could come by 2031.

Lawson was also candid about the current cars, admitting that driving them has become more about systems management than pure speed.

“This year it’s so much more about power unit. When are we deploying, when are we charging, what can we do gear usage wise to help manage more energy?” he said.

“Because there’s so much more lap time there, and a lot less time is spent on the actual car.”

Lawson enters the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend 10th in the drivers’ championship and is hopeful new upgrades to his VCARB 03 will provide added performance in Montreal.

“It’s exciting,” he said.

“We have an upgrade that we hope delivers well. And if that all happens then hopefully we’ll be in a good place.

“Miami was a tough weekend, but I think personally I actually felt really good over the weekend. And I feel good coming into this weekend as well.”