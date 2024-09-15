Full results from the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku Street Circuit.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|51
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|10.91
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|31.328
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|36.143
|5
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|77.096
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|86.526
|7
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|88.05
|8
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|89.864
|9
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|91.958
|10
|50
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|93.212
|11
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|94.96
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|106.043
|13
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|146.015
|14
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|149.411
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1L
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|1L
|17
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|2L
|18
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|2L
|19
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|6L
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|37L