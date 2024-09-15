Provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku Street Circuit.
|1. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|2. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|3. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|4. Sergio Perez
Red Bull Racing
|5. George Russell
Mercedes
|6. Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing
|7. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|8. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|9. Franco Colapinto
Williams
|10. Alex Albon
Williams
|11. Oliver Bearman
Haas
|12. Yuki Tsunoda
RB
|13. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|14. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|15. Daniel Ricciardo
RB
|16. Lando Norris
McLaren
|17. Valtteri Bottas
Sauber
|18. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|19. Zhou Guanyu
Sauber
Penalties
- Rear of grid for Zhou Guanyu for additional power unit elements
- Pierre Gasly excluded from qualifying for fuel flow mass breach