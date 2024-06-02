Marc Marquez finished second after being unable to catch the #1 Ducati despite a late charge, with Pedro Acosta also on the podium.

It was a lightning start for Bagnaia (Ducati Team), passing pole-sitter Martin (Pramac Ducati) to take the holeshot into San Donato.

Both Red Bull KTMs were also significant movers early on as Jack Miller and team-mate Brad Binder gained six and eight places to complete the first lap in 13th and fifth respectively.

As early as the second lap, the attrition was to start after Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing Aprilia) tried to turn inside Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha), only to lose the front and cause them both to crash out.

Stewards reviewed the clash but deemed it a racing incident, as they did for the next drama at Turn 1.

On Lap 3, Enea Bastianini (Ducati Team) had entered too hot trying to out-brake Martin.

The Spaniard took the inside line to make the pass only for Bastianini to attempt the cut-back where he made contact with the Pramac bike and crashed.

Bagnaia consolidated his lead over the next couple of laps to over a second by the half-race stage.

Seeing his chance of a win slipping away, third placed Marc Marquez increased his pace and worked his way past Martin for second place on Lap 6, with five laps remaining to catch Bagnaia.

Acosta was circulating in fourth place at that point, ahead of the in-form Franco Morbidelli (Pramac Ducati) and Binder. He would slowly break his way from this pair to a relatively lonely fourth place.

Martin is a regular on Sprint race podiums but the championship leader became another casualty of the first turn, losing the front on the eighth lap.

To make matters worse for Martin, his biggest rivals this season made the most of his first Sprint DNF. Bagnaia was clear in front, Marquez was gifted second place, and Acosta moved into third place.

Marquez had the final three laps to catch a deficit of 1.2s to upset Bagnaia.

Stronger in the first half of the lap, Marquez was able to decrease the deficit to 0.8s before Bagnaia responded with a strong finish to take the chequered flag 1.469 seconds ahead.

Acosta was 2.7s behind in a safe third place while Miller did also see the finish line, only gained one further position after the start with a late overtake on Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha) to take 12th.

Martin enters the weekend's Italian Grand Prix race with only a 27-point lead over Bagnaia and 32 over Marquez.

The 23-lap race is scheduled to commence at 22:00 AEST.

Race results: Sprint race

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time/Gap 1 1 F. Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 19:30.251 2 93 M. Marquez ESP Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati +1.469 3 31 P. Acosta ESP Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 KTM +4.147 4 21 F. Morbidelli ITA Prima Pramac Racing Ducati +5.421 5 12 M. Viñales ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia +7.693 6 33 B. Binder RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM +8.271 7 49 F. Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team Ducati +8.571 8 73 A. Marquez ESP Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati +8.846 9 41 A. Espargaro ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia +8.984 10 25 R. Fernandez ESP Trackhouse Racing Aprilia +10.085 11 72 M. Bezzecchi ITA Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team Ducati +10.199 12 43 J. Miller AUS Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM +13.988 13 42 A. Rins ESP Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team Yamaha +14.137 14 44 P. Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM +18.259 15 5 J. Zarco FRA CASTROL Honda LCR Honda +18.309 16 30 T. Nakagami JPN IDEMITSU Honda LCR Honda +19.374 17 37 A. Fernandez ESP Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 KTM +23.060 18 32 L. Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing Aprilia +24.596 19 10 L. Marini ITA Repsol Honda Team Honda +25.587 DNF 89 J. Martin ESP Prima Pramac Racing Ducati 7 laps DNF 36 J. Mir ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda 4 laps DNF 23 E. Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 2 laps DNF 88 M. Oliveira POR Trackhouse Racing Aprilia 1 laps DNF 20 F. Quartararo FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team Yamaha 1 laps

