Oscar Piastri claimed his second career pole position while a disappointed Lando Norris was only sixth best in the other McLaren. George Russell was second best from Charles Leclerc.

Jack Doohan displayed impressive pace at times but ultimately had to settle for 11th in a competitive Qualifying 2.

Liam Lawson didn’t make it that far, a DRS issue in his Racing Bulls crippling his performance as he ended up 17th fastest.

Esteban Ocon crashed heavily as he started his first timed lap in Qualifying 2, losing the back end of the Haas under acceleration to trigger a red flag.

However, there was controversy, with a deleted lap for Nico Hulkenberg coming 45 minutes after the fact.

It was a decision had a significant sporting impact on others, especially Alex Albon, who was eliminated in Qualifying 1 when he shouldn’t have been.