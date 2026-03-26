Speedcafe understands the Melbourne-based Ford squad is gearing up to field an extra entry for Goodall in Townsville in July and Gomersall at Ipswich in August.

Goodall, 22, is currently in his second Super2 season with the squad and already confirmed as co-driver for Tickford’s Thomas Randle in the Enduro Cup.

Gomersall, 19, joined Tickford’s all-conquering Super2 program this year after a promising debut campaign with Triple Eight in 2025.

Discussions around an Enduro Cup wildcard are understood to be ongoing, with Gomersall and Ford-contracted Cameron McLeod likely starters should it be locked in.

Tickford fielded wildcards in the Sprint Cup and Enduro Cup last year, but the Bathurst entry proved a particularly big mission given the Super2 round on the same weekend.

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The team is for now only willing to confirm a wildcard program will take place, with no details on drivers or events.

Supercheap Auto 2026 wildcard livery reveal, 9am this Saturday at Team 18’s workshop. Click here for details.

“It’s going to be a great program,” Tickford team manager Matt Roberts enthused to Speedcafe.

“Obviously the Super2 crew will be operating the car, so they are really looking forward to hopefully mixing it with the main game guys.

“That’s the whole idea behind it. That’s the ethos.”

Townsville and Ipswich are popular wildcard rounds this year as neither features on the Super2 Series calendar.

Matt Stone Racing has already confirmed it will run Cameron Crick in Townsville, while Aaron Seton is expected to be handed the keys for Queensland Raceway.

Bayley Hall will also be on the grid at QR aboard the now Team 18-run Supercheap Auto wildcard that he’ll then share with Craig Lowndes at The Bend and Bathurst.

Tickford Super2 driver Nash Morris has meanwhile been linked to a possible Ipswich wildcard outing with PremiAir Racing, for which he’ll drive in the Enduro Cup for a second straight year.