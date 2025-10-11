The crash began when nose-to-tail contact from Luke Webber speared the #782 Mitsubishi Triton ute left.

Casey’s ute bounced over the grass, and once it got sideways through the gravel, tipped over and rolled.

Remarkably, despite twice going upside down, Casey continued to drive his ute before stopping on the left-hand side of the front straight.

The Safety Car was deployed and Casey walked away from the scene of the crash.

It was the second bizarre incident of the race after Jensen Engelhardt jumped the start and set off a chain reaction.

Running four-wide down the main straight, Engelhardt spun off the nose of Scott Taylor’s Ford Ranger and nosed into the inside concrete wall.

The Toyota Hilux veered from the left side of the track to the right and collected Cameron Crick’s replacement Dean Campbell, which sent the Isuzu D-Max spinning.

At the same time, Matt Nolan tried to take evasive action and went through the grass, grazing the outside wall before spinning. Despite the chaos, the race stayed green.

Holly Espray led the opening lap of the race but went on to finish ninth while Jayden Wanzek rose five places to take victory ahead of Adam Marjoram and Adrian Cottrell.

The race ended the way it started with an incident. Amar Sharma spun at the final corner on his own, dropping to 19th.