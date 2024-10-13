Supercars has devised an extended ceremony in the lead-up to the Great Race, during which all 26 cars and their starting drivers parking up at Skyline on their way to the grid.

Cars will leave the pitlane in garage order 45 minutes before race start and remain at the top of the Mountain for a total of 10 minutes.

Teams are permitted to have a crew member on site to monitor battery condition before the cars are re-fired and driven around to the grid.

“The build-up to the race traditionally takes place in front of the fans at the bottom of the Mountain,” a Supercars spokesperson told Speedcafe.

“This year we really wanted to give something back to the fans at the top, to bring that grid atmosphere up to the campers and include them in the build-up.

“Not only will all of the cars park up there, but the drivers will get out and do some interviews in front of the fans as well as the TV.”

Pre-race festivities are also set to include a spectacular arrival for the Peter Brock Trophy.

Great Race winners Steven Richards, John Goss, Mark Skaife, Richie Stanaway, Dick Johnson and Greg Murphy are all set to be part of the proceedings.

Goss is being celebrated this year on the 50th anniversary of his famous 1974 win alongside Kevin Bartlett, with a replica of his winning XA Falcon displayed in the paddock.

The 2024 edition of the Great Race is set to take place from 11:30 AEDT.