The first practice session for the GR Cup cars began in damp conditions with the track still wet when he had his accident.

In a field of 35 cars, he lost control after the Dipper, hit the wall on the right-hand side of the circuit, before the car rebounded to go head-on into the wall on the left-hand side.

From Mornington in Victoria, the 17-year-old emerged from his damaged car unscathed as the session came under safety car conditions.

The category is the exception rather than the rule as generally the session would be red-flagged.

Jack Westbury was the fastest with a 3:00.9073s on his fourth lap, more than three seconds faster than Jordan Freestone whose fastest lap was his second of Mount Panorama – a 3:04.0926s.

The top 10 was completed by Joshua Anderson, Hayden Hume, Cooper Barnes, Lincoln Taylor, Lachlan Evennett, Ben Stewart, Lachlan Gibbons, and Brock Stinson.

The session followed practice outings for Touring Car Masters and V8 SuperUtes with a second practice session for GR Cup scheduled for 12:45pm AEDT.