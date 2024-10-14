The Red Bull Ampol Camaros of Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup and Will Brown/Scott Pye trailed home Erebus Motorsport’s winning Brodie Kostecki/Todd Hazelwood entry on Sunday.

In doing so the Triple Eight squad raised its points tally to 4842, pulling 1225 clear of nearest challenger Tickford Racing.

With only 1152 points available over the final two rounds on the Gold Coast and in Adelaide, the team has secured the title – barring any extraordinary penalties.

It’s the 12th time the Brisbane-based squad has won the teams’ championship since its first in 2008, reclaiming the mantle that was taken by Erebus last year.

Reflecting on Sunday’s race, team principal and co-driver Whincup congratulated Erebus on its dominant run.

“I think a lot of people on the outside would be looking in, thinking it’s been a pretty straightforward race,” he said.

“But, for anyone who knows or is on the inside, there’s just a little bit of awe around the pace of Broc and Brodie at the end there. It was that was qualifying lap after qualifying lap.

“We all have a massive appreciation for that. We went and did the best we could. Erebus tweaked the car in the last stint, which sort of made the difference.

“As I said a couple of days ago, I’m a motorsport enthusiast, so I like to see the best team win, and that happened today.

“Brodie’s had a tough year. Todd’s a battler, and it’s a really good story that those guys had the most pace and won the race today.

“It was a good day, they all did a solid job, and I’m appreciative of my crew and the job that Broc certainly did for us.”

Brown leads the Supercars drivers’ championship by 204 points over Feeney while Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert is third, 225 adrift.