The 24-year-old Fraser, who recently moved from Melbourne to the Gold Coast’s Hope Island, is co-driver to Andre Heimgartner in BJR’s #8 R&J Batteries Chevrolet Camaro.

A major house fire at Hope Island was reported by Gold Coast news outlets on Saturday, which has since been revealed to be the house at which Fraser was living.

The family of three that were inside the home reportedly escaped unharmed, but the house was destroyed.

Commentator Neil Crompton spoke of the 2022 Super2 Series winner’s devastation on the Bathurst 1000 broadcast.

“Yesterday when Andre Heimgartner was doing his Shootout, on the Gold Coast Declan’s house was burning down – quite literally. So he’s lost everything,” he said.

“His dad spoke to me this morning… all of his trophies are gone, he’s asked how we might be able to be in a position to buy or replicate them. He hasn’t even got clothes.”

Fraser is a co-driver in today’s Bathurst 1000 following a tough rookie Supercars season with Tickford Racing last year.

He has balanced BJR co-driving duties with a GT World Challenge Australia campaign for Triple Eight.