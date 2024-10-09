Dunlop will once again bring its pink sidewall tyres to Mount Panorama with $50 donated for each pit stop during the Great Race.

It’s the fifth consecutive Bathurst 1000 that Dunlop has run the pink stickers and to date has raised $40,000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF).

Dunlop’s pink presence will be felt across the weekend with signage, flags, caps, and more around the circuit.

Super2 Series and Super3 Series cars will feature pink Dunlop windscreen banners and side door decals.

“With millions of race fans tuning in from across the globe, the Repco Bathurst 1000 provides an incredible platform to amplify Dunlop’s breast cancer fundraising initiative for NBCF so that they can continue funding and championing world-class research into breast cancer,” said Dunlop operations manager Kevin Fitzsimons.

Everingham, meanwhile, will auction off his helmet with all funds to go to Breast Cancer Trials.

The auction begins on Thursday at 10am (AEDT) and closes at 3pm (AEDT) on Monday following the Bathurst 1000.

Everingham, who will join Tickford Racing’s Thomas Randle in the Bathurst 1000, has collaborated with racing drivers Ben Kavich and Michael Kavich, founders of Race For A Cure.

Their mother and grandmother were both diagnosed with breast cancer and less than 10 years ago Ben’s wife was also diagnosed.

“Breast cancer has touched my family in ways I never imagined,” said Ben Kavich.

“It’s why we started Race For A Cure – to help fund the research that can save lives and offer better treatment options.

“The auction of Tyler’s helmet is a powerful way to contribute to that cause, and I’m honoured to be part of this effort.”

Those wishing to bid on the helmet can do so by CLICKING HERE.

Dunlop has also implored fans to donate to the National Breast Cancer Foundation by CLICKING HERE.