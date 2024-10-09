It marks the first time the iconic snack food brand has sponsored a car in the Great Race since 2000, when it backed a second John Faulkner Racing entry.

Chiko returns on car #1 with reigning champion Kostecki and 2017 Super2 Series winner Hazelwood.

The pair were among the fastest combinations at the Sandown 500 but endured a rollercoaster day and retired late with mechanical trouble.

Kostecki was the pacesetter for much of Bathurst 1000 week last year and scored a sensational pole position before finishing second in the race with David Russell.