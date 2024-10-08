Webb’s return comes in place of Cooper Murray, who will focus his efforts on the Supercheap Auto-backed Triple Eight Race Engineering-run wildcard.
Murray will make his Bathurst 1000 debut alongside Craig Lowndes in the #888 Chevrolet Camaro.
Webb won the 2016 edition of the Great Race with Will Davison as an owner-driver of Tekno Autosports.
Although it’s the first time Webb has competed in the Super2 Series in nearly a decade, the 40-year-old has competed at Mount Panorama relatively recently.
Last year, he drove for PremiAir Racing in the Bathurst 1000 alongside Tim Slade.
Webb joins Jordyn Sinni and Super2 Series points leader Kai Allen in the Eggleston Motorsport camp.
Webb’s last Super2 Series appearance came in 2015 as an Image Racing wildcard at the Sydney Olympic Park circuit.
Entry list: Dunlop Series Bathurst 1000
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Make/Model
|Category
|1
|Kai Allen
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|2
|Campbell Logan
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|3
|Thomas Maxwell
|MW Motorsport
|Nissan Altima L33
|DS3
|5
|Bradley Vaughan
|Tickford Autosport
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|6
|Lochie Dalton
|Tickford Autosport
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|9
|Cody Gillis
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|15
|Cody Burcher
|MW Motorsport
|Nissan Altima L33
|DS3
|17
|Max Vidau
|Anderson Motorsport
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|19
|Elliott Cleary
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|20
|Reuben Goodall
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|22
|Mason Kelly
|Kelly Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|25
|Zach Bates
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|27
|Aaron Cameron
|Kelly Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|54
|Jordyn Sinni
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|55
|Rylan Gray
|Rylan Gray
|Ford Mustang GT
|DS2
|88
|Jonathon Webb
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|99
|Jobe Stewart
|Image Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|116
|Jackson Rice
|Matt Chahda Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|118
|Jarrod Hughes
|Image Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DS2
|999
|Bailey Sweeny
|Image Racing
|Holden Commodore VF
|DS3