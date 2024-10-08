Webb’s return comes in place of Cooper Murray, who will focus his efforts on the Supercheap Auto-backed Triple Eight Race Engineering-run wildcard.

Murray will make his Bathurst 1000 debut alongside Craig Lowndes in the #888 Chevrolet Camaro.

Webb won the 2016 edition of the Great Race with Will Davison as an owner-driver of Tekno Autosports.

Although it’s the first time Webb has competed in the Super2 Series in nearly a decade, the 40-year-old has competed at Mount Panorama relatively recently.

Last year, he drove for PremiAir Racing in the Bathurst 1000 alongside Tim Slade.

Webb joins Jordyn Sinni and Super2 Series points leader Kai Allen in the Eggleston Motorsport camp.

Webb’s last Super2 Series appearance came in 2015 as an Image Racing wildcard at the Sydney Olympic Park circuit.

Entry list: Dunlop Series Bathurst 1000