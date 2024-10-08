The three-year extension will bring the partnership between the motorsport icons to 34 years.

This year the Supercars team celebrated the relationship with a tweak to its two liveries, switching to gold Mobil 1 logos.

“In short, this is not just a sponsorship, nor has it ever been, this is a technical partnership that has been behind some of the most iconic moments in our sports’ history,” said Walkinshaw Andretti United CEO Bruce Stewart.

Featured Videos

“There’s no doubt Mobil 1 are a part of our DNA, we proudly say we are the Mobil 1 team here in Australia.

“To have the trust, support and loyalty of everyone that has been involved in the partnership over the journey, in Australia and around the world, is something we will be forever grateful of.

“It’s also an extremely important collaboration we will rely heavily upon as we head into 2026, and the next era. We can’t wait to see what lies ahead together over the next three years.”

Brad Phillips, Ampol general manager of business to business added: “Today marks a significant milestone in our journey with Walkinshaw Andretti United as we proudly announce the extension of our iconic partnership with Mobil 1 for an additional three years.

“Renewing our partnership with Walkinshaw Andretti United is more than just a commitment, it’s a testament to the enduring strength of our collaboration.

“Over the past three decades, Mobil 1 has been integral to the success on and off the track, embodying the spirit of innovation and performance that defines our partnership.

“Together, we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of excellence and victories for years to come.”

Walkinshaw Andretti United has its Bathurst 1000 hopes pinned on the #2 of Chaz Mostert and Lee Holdsworth and their teammates Ryan Wood and Fabian Coulthard in the #25.

Practice 1 at the Bathurst 1000 gets underway at 1:20pm AEDT.