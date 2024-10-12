Red Bull Ampol Racing’s Broc Feeney came out the other side on top, clocking a 2:06.1274s to finish three tenths clear of Penrite Racing’s Richie Stanaway.

Stanaway’s Grove Racing teammate Matt Payne, who took provisional pole position, was only seventh.

The opening stanza of the session was spent testing the Full Course Yellow procedure. There were plenty of vigilant teams after Motorsport Australia delivered a warning.

Teams also spent the first 10 minutes conducting driver change and brake change practice.

Brodie Kostecki set the pace initially in the #1 Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro, clocking a

2:06.6952s that lasted right until the dying moments of the session.

Just over 10 minutes into the session, Tony D’Alberto buried the #11 Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang in the Hell Corner gravel trap.

That proved to be a hot spot with Jaxon Evans in the #50 Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet Camaro bringing out the red flag later in the session.

With 16 minutes remaining, Aaron Love spun at The Cutting and hit the wall squarely with his #3 CoolDrive-backed Blanchard Racing Team Mustang.

“Very frustrating,” said Love.

“First of all, sorry to the team. That was a bit of a silly mistake. I just locked the rears.

“I just missed the downchange. So luckily I don’t think I got any of the wheels. Hopefully there’s not too much damage underneath everything.

“Everything mechanically felt fine. There was a little bit of vibration but I think that was from all the body work.

“We’ll have to have a good look underneath it. From what I felt I think it should be all okay underneath.”

The session resumed and Thomas Randle went to the top on a 2:06.6952s with his Tickford Racing teammate Cameron Waters in tow on a 2:06.7675s.

Grove Racing’s Richie Stanaway fired a warning shot before the Top 10 Shootout, clocking a 2:06.4602s before Jack Le Brocq slotted in behind on a 2:06.6496s.

However, the star of the show with three minutes to go was Broc Feeney whose 2:06.1274s put him three tenths clear of Stanaway.

Provisional pole position winner Matt Payne was only seventh and seven tenths off Feeney.

