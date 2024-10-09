The all-silver big rig is Australian-made, powered by a 15-litre Cumins X15 diesel engine with an Eaton manual transmission.

Team 18 owner Charlie Schwerkolt has been a Kenworth customer for more than three decades, with over 20 of the trucks part of his Waverley Forklifts business.

Fans will be able to get their first glimpse of the truck in action at 5:20pm on Wednesday during the Bathurst 1000 transporter parade.

“It’s been a very special day taking delivery of our brand new Kenworth T909 race transporter prime mover right before we hit the road for Bathurst,” said Schwerkolt.

Bathurst 1000 Track to Town schedule

5pm: Russell Street precinct open

5pm-7:30pm – Live TV show broadcast on Foxtel featuring Track to Town, Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge Finals

5:45pm – Track to Town arrives at Russell Street. All 26 Supercars led by the prime movers of the team transporters

6pm- Drivers signing session

7pm- Supercars return to Mount Panorama

NOTE: Track to Town replaces the traditional Wednesday morning transporter parade and driver parade. Prime movers will still feature at Track to Town, sans transporters.

“It’s a fantastic truck, we’ve changed the colour this time, we’ve gone for a platinum silverish colour, which is pretty stand out.

“It’s going to look very special in pit lane and right before Bathurst.

“We’ve got an incredible relationship with Kenworth. I’ve been buying Kenworth trucks for over 30 years and we’re proud to have the best looking truck in pit lane.

“Matt Robertson [Kenworth regional sales manager] at the factory here has been instrumental to really make this work for me and it’s really come up well.

“Everything is on it that I want and yeah, it’s a real showpiece. Our truck driver Scott loves it.”

Team 18’s efforts at this year’s Bathurst 1000 will be led by David Reynolds and Mark Winterbottom who will be paired with Warren Luff and Michael Caruso respectively.