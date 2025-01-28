Mercedes-AMG GT3 team 111 Racing announced on Tuesday it would not contest the January 31-February 2 event.

Darren Currie and Axle Donaldson were listed with another driver to be confirmed in the Bronze class.

However, the late withdrawal of a sponsor – the identity of which the team has not disclosed – has forced the team to pull the pin on its 2025 program.

The team made a cameo in GT World Challenge Australia late last year at Mount Panorama as part of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International ahead of this year’s 12 Hour.

“We had funding promised and even agreements in place that while promised, were not delivered on,” explained Currie.

“We’ve been let down badly by a third party who up to a week ago had promised us that the sponsorship was there.

“Unfortunately, that has forced our hand. If we had one more week we might have had a chance to fill the void, but it’s all happened too late.

“We were all incredibly excited to be part of the GT3 field and compete against some of the world’s best drivers.

“It’s something we have been working to for a long time and having our names on that entry list was a long-term goal.

“Unfortunately, the resources you need to contest the event are significant and we’re unable to do to it without external support, which until the last minute we believed were secured.

“We will be back in 2026, there’s no doubt about that.”

Currie and Donaldson had enjoyed a positive start to their 2025 campaign, claiming podiums in the 24 Hours of Dubai and Abu Dhabi 6 Hour on their way to the GTX title in the 24H Series Middle East Trophy.