This year, the category opened its doors to older GT3 cars out of homologation, and now the variety of cars that can compete is set to expand.

In 2025, the fastest permitted lap time was a 2m09s around Mount Panorama. That has been reduced to a 2m05s for the first time in 2026.

It’s expected the grid will reach its capacity of 55 cars.

“Steven and Bronwyn Lacey of Ripplestrip Motorsport will once again return to Bathurst as the Category Managers for this event,” Duggan Family Hotels’ Ellie Duggan said.

“This will be their 16th consecutive year at the Mountain managing a large grid category and this event promises to be even bigger than the last.

“It will also be Duggan Family Hotels fifth year of sponsoring the category. It’s become a tradition for us and an event we look forward to.”

Adjustment to the eligibility criteria saw a variety of new competitors this year, including several GT3-spec cars from Lamborghini and Audi.

It’s expected several IRC cars and MARC cars will race alongside some of the established names in national Sports Sedan racing.

“Before entries officially open we have already had international interest and many of last year’s competitors expressing their interest,” category manager Bronwyn Lacey of Ripplestrip Motorsport said.

“This bodes well for a full grid of quality racing machines, including older GT cars, Production Sports and Sedan Cars, Sprint Challenge Porsches and Sports Sedans.

“This category, with the assistance of Motorsport Australia, Supercars and various National Category Managers give so many competitors a rare opportunity to race at the Mountain on the big stage at the Bathurst 12 hour, which wouldn’t be possible without all parties working together.”

The 2026 Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on February 13-15.