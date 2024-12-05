The Supercars stars will join Scott Taylor in his Mercedes-AMG GT3 at The Mountain.

It’s a repeat effort from their 2024 campaign with support from the Prostate Cancer Foundation with a renewed message to men to get checked.

The quartet finished seventh in the 2024 edition of the endurance race, leading 11 laps along the way.

Lowndes, a two-time Bathurst 12 Hour winner, will make his 12th start in the famed event.

“We proved this year that we had all the pieces of the puzzle together to challenge for victory,” said Lowndes.

“Our approach was spot on and to see the #222 car leading the race was great for everyone, especially Scott and Rebecca who put so much into the sport each year.

“I really enjoyed teaming up with Cam and Thomas last year and we are heading back for a second year having proven we are contenders.

“It’s a tough race with great competition and all the usual challenges Bathurst throws up, but it’s exciting to go there knowing you are a shot at winning.

“To continue to raise funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia is great.

“It’s a cause close to my heart and each year we are fortunate to make an impact on people’s lives by raising funds and awareness by reminding men to ‘get checked’.”

Waters and Randle are still winless in the race, and there’s an air of optimism that the Tickford Racing stars might break their duck.

“I’m excited to be teaming up with Craig, Tom and STM for the Bathurst 12 Hour,” said Waters.

““We had a lot of fun in 2024 and learned a heap that we’ll use going into this one.

“The team’s great and the drivers are fast so I feel that we have a good shot at winning it.”

Randle added, “I’m rapt to be back to the Bathurst 12 Hour again with the STM crew and pairing up with Lowndesy and Cam.

“It was such an awesome weekend this year and so much fun with the whole team at ASM, STM and also supporting the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

“We had a blast on and off track this year and we’ll be going back with a more competitive package.

“It’s such an amazing race to be part of. It’s going to be a fun weekend and I’m keen to get back behind the wheel for a few test days before we get up there in January.

“We want to take on the internationals and are heading there to win – let’s see what we can do.”

The 2025 Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on January 31-February 2.