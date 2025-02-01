Buchan was given the late nod to join Method Motorsport at Mount Panorama in this year’s 12-hour race after Cameron Campbell pulled out.

Campbell was also competing in the first Ferrari Challenge Australasia event and ultimately decided he couldn’t commit to both programs. Enter two-time TCR champ Buchan.

“It’s literally one of those stories,” said Buchan about having his helmet and suit with him.

“The driver I’m coaching, my friend in Ferrari Challenge, decided that the workload of doing the 12 Hour along with Ferrari Challenge, which was his priority, was probably going to be too much. He said ‘Do you want to fill the slot?’

“I actually had my gear in my car because I picked it up from the dry cleaners on the way up to the track. I do normally have it there anyway, but I had all my stuff.

“It probably helps I know the car, I’ve driven it here, and I’ve obviously done a fair bit of racing here now. I was happy to fit in.”

Buchan has experience in GT4 race cars, including the McLaren Artura he’ll race on Sunday.

However, that was with Zagame Autosport.

“I’m driving for the enemy this weekend,” Buchan joked.

“I raced against Method for part of last year in a McLaren Artura in GT4 Australia. I raced Chaz in ‘21 in TCR and competed against his team last year. We’d always clap five and say hi.”

Buchan said he’s thankful for the opportunity Mostert and Method Motorsport co-owner Guy McEntyre have given him.

He also thanked the race officials for ratifying the late driver swap.

“I’m very aware of the privilege of driving such a car at such an event,” said Buchan.

“I’m more than humbled to have the opportunity. The fact that it’s Chaz’s team is pretty cool.

“I’m here to do a job for the co-drivers who have put the effort in in the lead-up to this. I’m just a ring-in.”

Although Buchan has experience in GT4 cars, it’s been without the faster GT3 cars on track.

His first laps on Friday were a slightly daunting prospect.

“I’ve done multi-class racing but where I’m the fast car,” he said.

“When I did a few laps [on Friday] I spent a lot of time in the mirrors.

“It wasn’t too bad, but the GT3 cars are tremendously fast. Seeing them go by and blaze into the distance is pretty wild. It was cool to have Valentino Rossi pass me.”