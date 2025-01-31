The Jaylyn Robotham/Jamie Day/Mateo Villagomez Silver class car set a 2:05.106s with Day at the wheel.

With the session limited to Bronze entries, only 14 of the 22-car field went out onto the circuit.

Day’s fastest effort came on his 11th lap of Mount Panorama, heading the #75 Mercedes-AMG entry driven by Kenny Habul who was 0.956s in arrears. The Pro entry will see Habul joined by three-time race winner Jules Gounon and Luca Stolz.

Yasser Shahin completed the top three in his Porsche 911, setting a 2:07.195s early in the 40-minute session. Shahin will be joined by brother Sam and Porsche guns Laurin Heinrich and Morris Schuring. They were the leading Pro-Am entry.

There were no great surprises across the results. The James Koundouris/Theo Koundouris /David Russell/Luke Youlden Tigani Motorsport Mercedes-AMG wound up fourth ahead of the Heart of Racing by SPS Mercedes-AMG driven by Ross Gunn/Zacharie Robichon/Ian James.

There were no noteworthy incidents in the 40-minute session.

The all-in Practice 3 gets underway at 1:45pm AEDT before another Bronze-only session, Practice 4, at 4:30pm AEDT.