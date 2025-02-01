The Swiss star clocked a 2:01.8940s to pip the Pro-Am class Porsche 911 driven by Laurins Heinrich.
“It was a really good lap. The car feels great,” said Feller.
“We made some good work this weekend on the setup, I’m really, really happy.
“Let’s see what the Shootout brings but, from our side, this was kind of all.”
Four different manufacturers were represented in the top four with Sheldon van der Linde putting the #32 Team WRT BMW M4 third while Cameron Waters was fourth in the Scott Taylor Motorsports #222 Mercedes-AMG.
Maro Engel in the #888 Team GMR Mercedes-AMG was fifth ahead of fellow Silver Arrows driver Luca Stolz in the 75 Express #75 entry.
The leading Q1 driver was Lucas Auer for Craft-Bamboor Racing in the #77 Mercedes-AMG ahead of Chaz Mostert for Arise Racing and its leading #26 Ferrari 296.
Mostert’s 2021 Bathurst 1000-winning teammate Lee Holdsworth was the leading Bronze class car in ninth in the #9 Audi R8 while Scott Andrews rounded out the top 10 for Tigani Motorsport in another Audi R8.
Q3, dubbed the Pirelli Shootout, will get underway at 4:05pm AEDT. The top 10 cars from the combined Q1/Q2 will go through to Q3 for a 15-minute, all-in battle for pole position.
Results: Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour Qualifying (Q1/Q2)
|Pos
|Num
|Team
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Lap
|1
|183
|Jamec Racing / Team MPC
|Liam Talbot/Broc Feeney/Ricardo Feller
|Audi R8 LMS EVO II
|PRO
|2:01.8940
|2
|91
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|Yasser Shahin/Sam Shahin/Laurin Heinrich/Morris Schuring
|Porsche 911 GT3R (99
|PAM
|2:01.9260
|3
|32
|Team WRT
|Farfus/van der Linde/van der Linde
|BMW M4 GT3
|PRO
|2:01.9290
|4
|222
|Scott Taylor Motorsport
|Craig Lowndes/Thomas Randle/Cameron Waters
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PRO
|2:01.9850
|5
|888
|Mercedes-AMG Team GMR
|Maro Engel/Maxime Martin/Mikael Grenier
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PRO
|2:02.0300
|6
|75
|75 Express
|Kenny Habul/Jules Gounon/Luca Stolz
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PRO
|2:02.1150
|7
|77
|Team Craft-Bamboo Racing
|Maximilian Gotz/Lucas Auer/Jayden Ojeda
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PRO
|2:02.1280
|8
|26
|Arise Racing GT
|Chaz Mostert/Will Brown/Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|PRO
|2:02.2240
|9
|9
|Hallmarc / Team MPC
|Marc Cini/Lee Holdsworth/Dean Fiore
|Audi R8 LMS EVO II
|BRO
|2:02.2710
|10
|44
|Geyer Valmont Racing
|Sergio Pires/Marcel Zalloua/Scott Andrews
|Audi R8 LMS EVO II
|PAM
|2:02.2750
|11
|911
|Absolute Racing
|Matt Campbell/Ayhancan Guven/Alessio Picariello
|Porsche 911 GT3R (99
|PRO
|2:02.3630
|12
|46
|Team WRT
|Valentino Rossi/Charles Weerts/Rafaelle Marciello
|BMW M4 GT3
|PRO
|2:03.3870
|13
|27
|Heart of Racing by SPS
|Ross Gunn/Zacharie Robichon/Ian James
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|BRO
|2:03.3980
|14
|4
|Grove Racing
|Stephen Grove/Brenton Grove/Fabian Schiller
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|BRO
|2:02.6090
|15
|47
|Supabarn Supermarkets
|James Koundouris/Theo Koundouris /David Russell/Luke Youlden
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|SIL
|2:02.6590
|16
|36
|Arise Racing GT
|Jaxon Evans/Brad Schumacher/Elliott Schutte/Alessio Rovera
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|PAM
|2:03.8510
|17
|93
|Wall Racing
|Adrian Deitz/Tony D’Alberto/Grant Denyer/Brendon Leitch
|Lamborghini Huracan
|SIL
|2:02.9160
|18
|14
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|Jaylyn Robotham/Jamie Day/Mateo Villagomez
|Aston Martin Vantage
|SIL
|2:02.9900
|19
|50
|KTM Vantage Racing
|David Crampton/Trent Harrison /Glen Wood
|KTM XBow GT2
|I
|2:13.8670
|20
|19
|Nineteen Corporation
|Mark Griffith/Adam Christodoulou/Daniel Bilski
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|GT4
|2:15.9900
|21
|25
|Method Motorsport
|Tom Hayman/Paul Buccini/Ryan Sorensen
|McLaren Artura GT4
|GT4
|2:16.4850
|22
|24
|Method Motorsport
|Anthony Levitt/Jake Santalucia/Josh Buchan
|McLaren Artura GT4
|GT4
|2:16.5370