The Swiss star clocked a 2:01.8940s to pip the Pro-Am class Porsche 911 driven by Laurins Heinrich.

“It was a really good lap. The car feels great,” said Feller.

“We made some good work this weekend on the setup, I’m really, really happy.

Featured Videos

“Let’s see what the Shootout brings but, from our side, this was kind of all.”

Four different manufacturers were represented in the top four with Sheldon van der Linde putting the #32 Team WRT BMW M4 third while Cameron Waters was fourth in the Scott Taylor Motorsports #222 Mercedes-AMG.

Maro Engel in the #888 Team GMR Mercedes-AMG was fifth ahead of fellow Silver Arrows driver Luca Stolz in the 75 Express #75 entry.

The leading Q1 driver was Lucas Auer for Craft-Bamboor Racing in the #77 Mercedes-AMG ahead of Chaz Mostert for Arise Racing and its leading #26 Ferrari 296.

Mostert’s 2021 Bathurst 1000-winning teammate Lee Holdsworth was the leading Bronze class car in ninth in the #9 Audi R8 while Scott Andrews rounded out the top 10 for Tigani Motorsport in another Audi R8.

Q3, dubbed the Pirelli Shootout, will get underway at 4:05pm AEDT. The top 10 cars from the combined Q1/Q2 will go through to Q3 for a 15-minute, all-in battle for pole position.

Results: Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour Qualifying (Q1/Q2)