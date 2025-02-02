Grove crashed when he was side-swiped by the #75 Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Kenny Habul. Race officials did not penalise the 75 Express entry for the contact.

The vision, captured by Leo Baiard, was circulated across social media before being shown on the official broadcast.

Commentators John Hindaugh, Richard Crail, and Garth Tander were left stunned by the video.

Featured Videos

“That was big, very big,” said Hindaugh.

Tander said the crash would have knocked Grove’s confidence but hopefully wouldn’t deter him from returning.

“As a professional race car driver, you put that stuff out of your brain and you move forward,” said Tander.

“Whilst we were taking some replays, I texted the Grove Racing team and we’ve already started the process of rebuilding Steve’s confidence after that crash because that’s something you have to do.

“They are not pro race car drivers and they are not wired like pro race car drivers. This is their enjoyment and it’s there to be fun. When you get a knock like that, it’s not so much fun for a while.

“You need to find ways to rebuild confidence for your non-pro drivers when something like that happens.”