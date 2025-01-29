Rossi returns for his second tilt at Mount Panorama with the de facto BMW factory team.

The MotoGP legend will join Charles Weerts and Rafaelle Marciello in the #46 car.

The sister #32 entry will be shared by Augusto Farfus and brothers Sheldon van der Linde and Kelvin van der Linde.

Team WRT will host a media call on Thursday morning at Mount Panorama.

BMW has been a front-running force at recent 12 Hours, with Sheldon van der Linde, Weerts and Dreis Vanthoor finishing fourth in 2023, while Rossi, Marciello and Maxime Martin finished fifth last year.