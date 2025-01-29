According to rural weather specialist Elders, the forecast is mostly sunny for race day with a top of 30 degrees with an overnight low of 13.

There is a five percent chance of any rain across the region and less than 1mm expected — which, as it stands, will likely mean a dry race from start to finish.

The opening two days of the event look promising too, with a max of 27 degrees on Friday and a low of 15 degrees. There is a 10 percent change of any rain.

Saturday’s forecast is consistent with Friday’s, topping out at 28 degrees and a low of 14 degrees.

Fans will want to slip, slop, slap and wrap with an extreme UV index across all three days.

Thurday’s track to town could be a wet affair with late thunder on the forecast and up to 5mm of rain across 60 percent of the region.

The 2025 Bathurst 12 Hour will start at 5:45am local time on Sunday.

Bathurst 1000 race week weather forecast (via Elders)

Friday (January 31) – Mostly sunny, 27 degrees, 10 percent chance of rain (<1mm)

Saturday (February 1) – Mostly sunny, 28 degrees, 5 percent chance of rain (<1mm)

Sunday (February 2) – Fog then sunny, 30 degrees, 5 percent chance of rain (<1mm)