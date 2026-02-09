Matt Campbell put on a stunning drive in the dying stages of the 2019 race to score his first overall win at Mount Panorama alongside Germany’s Dirk Werner and Dennis Olsen of Norway.

That particular Porsche 911 GT3 R 991 has remained in its race-winning livery ever since.

Now, a second iteration of the scheme has been born ahead of the 2026 edition to be driven by Austria’s Klaus Bachler, Switzerland’s Ricardo Feller, and Germany’s Laurin Heinrich.

Earl Bamber Motorsport will compete under the Team Porsche New Zealand banner with a 992 model 991 GT3 R featuring the iconic silver ferm that is synonymous with New Zealand.

Ironically, team owner Bamber will race against his own team at Mount Panorama.

Bamber will join Dutch ace Nicky Catsburg and British driver Alexander Sims in a Corvette Z06 GT3.R run by Johor Motorsports Racing.

The Bathurst 12 Hour takes place across February 13-15.