The team made an instant impact in its first appearance at Australia’s season-opening international enduro in 2025, fielding a pair of Ferrari 296 GT3s across the Pro and Pro-Am categories.

In the Pro-Am ranks, the #36 entry of Jaxon Evans, Alessio Rovera, Brad Schumacher and Elliott Schutte triumphed after a fierce battle with The Bend’s Manthey EMA-run Porsche, finishing eighth outright.

Meanwhile, the #26 Pro car – driven by Chaz Mostert, Will Brown and Daniel Serra – was in contention for the win throughout, briefly hitting the lead inside the final 30 minutes after a bold late fuel call.

A final splash for fuel and the absence of a late Safety Car saw the car ultimately finish fourth, just over a minute off the leader.

The announcement did not come with details of the 2026 driver line-up. Mostert has already been counted out, having signed to Scott Taylor Motorsport with Cameron Waters and Thomas Randle.

Team principal Jordan Oon said the team’s first outing at Mount Panorama gave them plenty of motivation to return stronger.

“With a year’s worth of knowledge and such a strong Bathurst 12 Hour debut of course we had to come back in 2026,” he said.

“To come away with a class win and challenge for the outright victory in our first year, and the first time the Ferrari 296 GT3 had ever tackled the 12-Hour, was an incredible outcome for us as a new team.

“Since then, we have continued to learn and develop and make our team better so we will return to Bathurst with confidence that we can build on what we achieved in 2025.”

Arise Racing GT recently wrapped up another strong GT World Challenge Australia campaign, with Evans and Schutte narrowly missing the Pro-Am title in second place. Jordan Love and the returning Steve Wyatt also added to the team’s strong results.

The twin-turbo V6 Ferrari 296 GT3 made a strong impression in its Bathurst debut, continuing Ferrari’s successful history at the event that includes overall wins in 2014 and 2017.

Further details about Arise Racing GT’s 2026 program will be revealed in the coming months, ahead of next year’s race on February 13–15.