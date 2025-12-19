It’s already a major uplift from the measly 22-car field of this year and features 12 manufacturers – the most since 2019.

New players are headlined by the addition of long-anticipated factory-backed Ford and Chevrolet GT3 entries.

Ford announced its single Haupt Racing Team-run Mustang this morning, while two Corvettes are set to be fielded by Johor Motorsports.

No drivers have so far been confirmed for the American metal, with only team and car brands featuring on the provisional entry list.

The list meanwhile confirms reigning winners Team WRT will be back with a pair of factory BMW M4s, joining an already announced private entry.

German brands remain well represented in the GT3 ranks with 11 Mercedes-AMGs, five Porsches, four Audis and the three BMWs.

Two McLarens, a pair of Ferraris, an Aston Martin and a Lamborghini bring the total GT3 brands to 10.

A tally of 32 GT3 entries marks just the third time in 12 Hour history that number has been reached and the second most in race history.

Lower classes continue to struggle for numbers with just two GT4s entered – an Aston Martin and a McLaren.

A KTM X-Bow and IRC GT are the only current Invitational entries, with the latter back on the grid having skipped the event this year.

Event director Shane Rudzis hailed the current list and teased there’s still more to come ahead of the final entry deadline on Monday, January 5.

The provisional list includes teams from 12 nations: Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Great Britain, Hong Kong, Italy, Malaysia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Thailand and the United States.

“To release an entry list before Christmas, even before entries officially close, speaks volumes about how far this event has grown and rebounded in recent years,” he said.

“The Bathurst 12 Hour has always been fiercely competitive, whether the grid was 20 cars or 40 and remains one of the hardest endurance races in the world to win.

“But 2026 is shaping up to deliver one of our most competitive and diverse fields yet.

“Our slogan is ‘Where the World Comes to Race,’ and the 2026 edition couldn’t embody that more.

“With [international] teams from 11 countries already confirmed, a broad mix of brands, and the debut of new teams and manufacturers, this year promises something truly special.”

Rudzis also made special mention of Ford’s landmark entry and the impending battle with Chevrolet.

“It’s been talked about for a long time, and seeing Haupt Racing Team bring their entry to life is a huge moment for all of us,” he said.

“Few rivalries are more iconic than the General versus the Blue Oval at Bathurst – and now fans get to experience that in February as well as October.”

Rudzis noted too the return of WRT, which finally conquered the Mountain for BMW last year.

“After finishing 1-2 this year, they could have easily said ‘job done’ and focused on their other programs,” he said.

“Instead, the lure of Bathurst has drawn them back to defend their victory—a feat achieved only twice before in 12 Hour history.

“There’s more to come, but we wanted to share this incredible field early to give fans something to look forward to over Christmas and New Year.”

The 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on February 13-15, a week before the Supercars Championship opener at Sydney Motorsport Park.

2026 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list (as of December 19)

Already announced driver line-ups have been added by Speedcafe