Mercedes-AMG entries occupied four of the top five positions with the #222 followed by Scott Andrews in the #44 Tigani Motorsport entry.

Broc Feeney wound up third in the #64 Haupt Racing Team Ford Mustang with the Silver Arrows of Luca Stolz (75 Express) and Jayden Ojeda (Tigani Motorsport) in fourth and fifth respectively.

Waters set a 2:01.5631s to finish a mere 0.1075s ahead of Andrews.

“The whole weekend, up to this point, we don’t really know where anyone is at,” said Waters’ co-driver Thomas Randle.

“We’ve still got the super pole to go, so great to be in that. Cam has done a ripper job there, but it’s a team effort.

“We’ve got to thank everyone from STM, Ashley Seward Motorsport. Chaz has been doing a mega job. Having Barry Ryan onboard has been great.

“Now I’m looking forward to sitting back again and seeing what Cam can produce in the Pirelli Pole battle.”

Lucas Auer set the pace in Qualifying 1, logging a 2:01.9715s late in the 30-minute session – a time that would ultimately hold on to eighth and book him a Pirelli Pole Shootout berth.

Behind the #77 Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG came Laurin Heinrich in the #61 Earl Bamber Motorsport Porsche 911, who ended up 15th.

The surprise packet of Qualifying 1 was Maro Engel, who qualified a lowly 31st due to a suspected power issue on the #888 Team GMR Mercedes-AMG

“We would have loved to have had a go and had a crack,” said Engel.

“Qualifying around here is special, but unfortunately, we had a power-related issue.

“Just need to investigate that now and make sure we get everything right for tomorrow.”

Waters was the first driver to best Auer, going to the top on a 2:01.8894s in the #222 Scott Taylor Motorsport Mercedes-AMG.

The red flag flies at the Mountain for a loose wheel 🚩#B12Hr pic.twitter.com/cpVaQJHO4x — Bathurst 12 Hour (@Bathurst12hour) February 14, 2026

With 13 minutes to go, the red flag flew when Kai Allen lost the left rear wheel of his #100 Grove Racing Mercedes-AMG immediately after exiting the pit lane.

Grove Racing were left perplexed. Footage showed the squad fitting the left rear wheel, only for it to part company moments later.

“I think we’re going to need to see the parts when it gets back because, as you saw on the video, the nut looked tight and seated,” said Grant McPherson.

“Still a bit to understand there. It didn’t get very far, so it’s pretty confusing.”

The team managed to get the car fixed and back on track in the dying moments of Qualifying 2, but Allen could not improve on 21st after his fastest lap was scratched for bringing out the red.

With only six minutes to go, personal best times began to roll in.

Christopher Haase put the #55 Melbourne Performance Centre Audi R8 to the top on a 2:01.8804s but was bumped down to sixth by the end of the session.

Haase’s timesheet topper only lasted two minutes. Scott Andrews pumped out a 2:01.6706s and was followed in by fellow Mercedes-AMG driver Luca Stolz on a 2:01.7565s.

Feeney in the Ford Mustang split the Mercs with a 2:01.6875s but was shuffled down when Waters went to the top on a 2:01.5631s.

