The decisive moment of the race came after the penultimate Safety Car with 40 minutes to go when the #32 Team WRT BMW M4 elected to stay out and rocketed to the lead.
Kelvin van der Linde led the 75 Express Mercedes-AMG driven by Jule Gounon to the green flag before all hell broke loose.
Gounon looked to go down the inside of the preceding BMW at Hell Corner, but van der Linde blocked. The German made nose-to-tail contact with his South African rival, and the pair pushed wide.
That opened the door for third-placed Maxime Martin in the #888 Team GMR Mercedes-AMG to shoot through and take the lead.
From there, the Belgian driver was unchallenged and brought home victory with Germany’s Engel and Canada’s Mikael Grenier.
Gounon into Van der Linde and GMR leads!
It was a remarkable result for the trio, who began the race in a lowly 29th after technical troubles befell their Mercedes-AMG during qualifying a day prior.
“It’s amazing,” said Martin.
“To be honest, starting the weekend, I don’t think we were expected to win.
“But the last restart, I was just patient. They were quite hot and at the end, my team did zero mistakes, fantastic race and first victory for us three.”
Engel, who lived in Australia during what turned out to be a single-season Supercars career with Erebus Motorsport in 2013, was thrilled with the result.
“I’ve waited a long time for this and it’s every bit as special as I dreamt it would be,” he said.
“It’s not at all the weekend and the run plan that we had planned, lots of improvisation starting obviously with qualifying but the end result, we won the race.
“I’m so happy. Big thank you to Mercedes-AMG, Team GMR, to my fantastic teammates, they drove their hearts out. It feels really good.”
Second place went to Bronze squad High Class Racing, shared by Dorian Boccolacci, Anders Fjordbach, and Kerong Li who started the #86 Porsche 911 in 30th.
It’s the first time a Bronze entry has ever finished on the Bathurst 12 Hour podium.
Third place went the way of Team WRT with its other BMW M4 led by Augusto Farfus, Raffaele Marciello, and Valentino Rossi. It’s the second year straight that the #46 has finished just short of the win.
Results: Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour (provisional)
|Pos
|Num
|Class
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|888
|PRO
|Maro Engel/Mikael Grenier/Maxime Martin
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|262
|1.0368
|1.0368
|2
|86
|BRO
|Kerong Li/Anders Fjordbach/Dorian Boccolacci
|Porsche 911 GT3R
|262
|6.877
|5.8402
|3
|46
|PRO
|Raffaele Marciello/Augusto Farfus/Valentino Rossi
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|262
|7.8715
|0.9945
|4
|55
|PRO
|Christopher Haase/Brad Schumacher/Will Brown
|Audi RB LMS GT3 Evo
|262
|8.4578
|0.5863
|5
|89
|BRO
|Max Hesse/Cunfan Ruan/Maxime Oosten
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|262
|10.749
|2.2912
|6
|911
|PRO
|Matt Campbell/Alessio Picariello/Bastian Buus
|Porsche 911 GT3R
|262
|27.1289
|16.3799
|7
|75
|PRO
|Luca Stolz/Kenny Habul/Jules Gounon
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|262
|27.8558
|0.7269
|8
|61
|PRO
|Laurin Heinrich/Ricardo Feller/Klaus Bachler
|Porsche 911 GT3R
|262
|28.2423
|0.3865
|9
|26
|PRO
|Jaxon Evans/Davide Rigon/Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|262
|36.1918
|7.9495
|10
|193
|BRO
|Ryan Wood/Christopher Froggatt/Jonathan Hui/Lorenzo Patrese
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|262
|36.5173
|0.3255
|11
|21
|BRO
|Robert Renauer/Ralf Bohn/Alfred Renauer
|Porsche 911 GT3R
|262
|1:05.7219
|29.2046
|12
|32
|PRO
|Kelvin van der Linde/Jordan Pepper/Charles Weerts
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|262
|1:09.4783
|3.7564
|13
|45
|PAM
|Dylan O’Keeffe/Brett Hobson/Garth Walden
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|262
|1 lap
|1 lap
|14
|99
|PAM
|Ben Green/Prince Jefri Ibrahim/Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim/Jordan Love
|Chevrolet Z06 GT3.R
|261
|2 laps
|1:16.0028
|15
|93
|BRO
|Marco Mapelli/Tony D’Alberto/Grant Denyer/Adrian Deitz
|Lamborghini Huracan
|260
|2 laps
|14.6941
|16
|9
|BRO
|Lee Holdsworth/Marc Cini/Dean Fiore
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo
|260
|8 laps
|6 laps
|17
|27
|BRO
|Roman De Angelis
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|254
|8 laps
|1:10.6211
|18
|101
|BRO
|Ryder Quinn/Tony Quinn/Kent Quinn/Klark Quinn
|Audi RB LMS GT3 Evo
|254
|10 laps
|1 lap
|19
|14
|PAM
|Bryce Fullwood/Damien Hamilton/Andres Pato/Maxime Robin
|Aston Martin Vantage
|252
|12 laps
|1 lap
|20
|44
|PAM
|Scott Andrews/Brendon Leitch/Marcel Zalloua/Sergio Pires
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|250
|13 laps
|1 lap
|21
|47
|BRO
|David Russell/James Koundouris/Theo Koundouris/Zach Bates
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|249
|22
|95
|PRO
|Marvin Kirchhoefer/Garnet Patterson/Ben Barnicoat
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|245
|23
|6
|PRO
|Jayden Ojeda/Fabian Schiller/Philip Ellis
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|238
|0.1031
|24
|222
|PRO
|Cameron Waters/Chaz Mostert/Thomas Randle
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|238
|26 laps
|2 laps
|25
|111
|I
|Darren Currie/Axle Donaldson/Daniel Stutterd
|IRC GT
|236
|27 laps
|1:01.9996
|26
|42
|GT4
|Adrian Kunzle/Kevin Madsen/Steve Aghakhani
|McLaren Artura GT4
|235
|32 laps
|4 laps
|27
|100
|PRO
|Kai Allen/Will Davison/Brenton Grove
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|230
|28
|2
|PRO
|Earl Bamber/Alexander Sims/Nicky Catsburg
|Chevrolet Z06 GT3.R
|223
|29
|77
|PRO
|Lucas Auer/Maximilian Götz/Ralf Aron
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|195
|2 laps
|30
|79
|BRO
|Alex Fontana/Johannes Zelger/Fabio Babini
|Porsche 911 GT3R
|192
|31
|268
|PAM
|Alex Peroni/Steve Brooks/Mark Rosser/James Golding
|Audi RB LMS GT3 Evo
|148
|32
|15
|SIL
|Marcos Flack/Bayley Hall/Rylan Gray/Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|130
|33
|50
|I
|Glen Wood/David Crampton/Trent Harrison
|KTM X-BOW GT2
|6
|34
|64
|PRO
|Broc Feeney/Dennis Olsen/Christopher Mies
|Ford Mustang GT3
|3
