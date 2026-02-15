The Volante Rosso Motorsport McLaren 720S was the sole Silver class entry in the race and crashed at Skyline with just under six-and-a-half hours remaining.

Gray crested the brow before snapping sideways across the kerb and into a slide, clouting the inside concrete barrier on his right-hand side.

That shot the car left and into the adjacent wall. All four corners of the McLaren copped a whack and brought an end to the race for Gray and his co-drivers Bayley Hall, Marcos Flack, and Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer.

Gray extracted himself from the car, seemingly uninjured.

“Across the top, just loses the rear over the kerb and you’re in trouble right there. Gets the wall, and that’s it, you’re straight into the outside,” said Garth Tander on commentary.

“When you go across Skyline, ninety-nine percent of the time you think ‘I’m actually not going that fast here’.

“And it’s only at the moment when you lose a little bit of control and you lose the rear there, you realise how fast you’re going, carrying that speed down to the Dipper.

“You just cant get the car pulled up. ABS, no ABS. All the rest of it, does not matter. Rylan Gray, just getting caught out, losing the rear over the kerb at the left-hander over Skyline.”

Prior to the crash, the Volante Rosso McLaren had been stung with a six-minute stop-and-go penalty for ignoring blue flags.

Under the Safety Car, and just shy of the six-hour mark, the #888 Team GRM Mercedes-AMG in the hands of Mikael Grenier led fellow Mercedes-AMG driver Jules Gounon in the #75 out of the 75 Express camp.

Augusto Farfus was third in the #46 Team WRT BMW M4.