With 15 Pro entries, the race is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in the GT3 era.

The Pro-Am class is expected to be one to watch, with five entries including one of the two Corvettes making their first start on the mountain.

The sole entry in the Silver class is the new Volante Rosso McLaren 720S, while there’s 10 Bronze entries in what will be a hotly contested division.

Just two GT4 cars appear on the entry list, with an accident in Practice 5 having taken the Team NZ Aston Martin out of the weekend.

The GWR-run KTM X-BOW returns to the field to defend the Invitational class honours, joined by an IRC GT run by 111 Racing.

PRO

#2 – Johor Motorsports Racing – Alexander Sims/Nicky Catsburg/Earl Bamber – Corvette Z06

#6 – Tigani Motorsport – Jayden Ojeda/Fabian Schiller/Philip Ellis – Mercedes-AMG

#26 – Arise Racing GT – Jaxon Evans/Davide Rigon/Daniel Serra – Ferrari 296

#32 – Team WRT – Jordan Pepper/Kelvin Van Der Linde/Charles Weerts – BMW M4

#46 – Team WRT – Augusto Farfus/Raffaele Marciello/Valentino Rossi – BMW M4

#55 – Jamec Racing/Team MPC – Brad Schumacher/Christopher Haas/Will Brown – Audi R8

#61 – EBM – Ricardo Feller/Laurin Heinrich/Klaus Bachler – Porsche 911

#64 – HRT Ford Racing – Dennis Olsen/Christopher Mies/Broc Feeney – Ford Mustang

#75 – 75 Express – Kenny Habul/Luca Stolz/Jules Gounon – Mercedes-AMG

#77 – Team Craft Bamboo Racing – Maximilian Gotz/Ralf Aron/Lucas Auer – Mercedes-AMG

#95 – Optimum Motorsport – Garnet Patterson/Ben Barnicoat/Marvin Kirchhöfer – McLaren 720S

#100 – Grove Racing – Brenton Grove/Kai Allen/Will Davison – Mercedes-AMG

#222 – Scott Taylor Motorsport – Cameron Waters/Chaz Mostert/Thomas Randle – Mercedes-AMG

#888 – Team GMR – Maro Engel/Mikael Grenier/Maxime Martin – Mercedes-AMG

#911 – Absolute Racing – Matt Campbell/Alessio Picariello/Bastian Buus – Porsche 911

PRO-AM

#14 – Volante Rosso Motorsport – Bryce Fullwood/Damien Hamilton/Andrés Pato/ Maxime Robin – Aston Martin Vantage

#44 – Tigani Motorsport – Marcel Zalloua/Sergio Pires/Brendon Leitch/Scott Andrews – Mercedes-AMG

#45 – RAM Motorsport / GWR Australia – Brett Hobson/Dylan O’Keeffe/Garth Walden – Mercedes-AMG

#99 – Johor Motorsports Racing – Prince Jefri Ibrahim/Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim/Ben Green/Jordan Love – Corvette Z06

#268 – Team BRM – Steve Brooks/Mark Rosser/Alex Peroni/James Golding – Audi R8

SILVER

#15 – Volante Rosso Motorsport – Bayley Hall/Rylan Gray/Marcos Flack/Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer – McLaren 720S

BRONZE

#9 – Team MPC – Marc Cini/Dean Fiore/Lee Holdsworth – Audi R8

#21 – Herberth Motorsport – Ralf Bohn/Alfred Renauer/Robert Renauer – Porsche 911

#27 – Heart of Racing by SPS – Ian James/Eduardo Barrichello/Roman De Angelis – Mercedes-AMG

#47 – Tigani Motorsport – James Koundouris/Theo Koundouris/David Russell/Zach Bates – Mercedes-AMG

#79 – Tsunami RT – Johannes Zelger/Fabio Babini/Alex Fontana – Porsche 911

#86 – High Class Racing – Kerong Li/Anders Fjordbach/Dorian Boccolacci – Porsche 911

#89 – Team KRC – Cunfan Ruan/Maxime Oosten/Max Hesse – BMW M4

#93 – Wall Racing – Marco Mapelli/Antonio D’Alberto/Grant Denyer/Adrian Deitz – Lamborghini Huracan

#101 – Team MPC – Anthony Quinn/Kent Quinn/Klark Quinn/Ryder Quinn – Audi R8

#193 – Ziggo Sport Tempesta by ARGT – Ryan Wood/Christopher Froggatt/Jonathan Hui/Lorenzo Patrese – Ferrari 296

GT4

#7 – Team NZ – Graeme Dowsett/Romain Leroux/Chris Van Der Drift – Aston Martin Vantage

#42 – Method Motorsport – Kevin Madsen/Adrian Kunzle – McLaren Artura

INVITATIONAL

#50 – KTM Vantage Racing – David Crampton/Trent Harrison/Glen Wood – KTM X-BOW

#111 – 111 Racing – Darren Currie/Axle Donaldson/Daniel Stutterd – IRC GT