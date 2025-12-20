There was speculation that the MotoGP legend – and major Bathurst 12 Hour drawcard – may not return to Mount Panorama next February given he is no longer part of BMW’s factory World Endurance Championship roster.

That speculation has now been quashed by BMW which has named Rossi as part of its seven-strong works driver line-up that will tackle the Bathurst 12 Hour in February.

Rossi will be partnered with reigning Bathurst 12 Hour winner Augusto Farfus and Raffaele Marciello in one of two factory-backed Team WRT M4s.

The other WRT BMW will be campaigned by another of last year’s winning line-up in Kelvin van der Linde, Jordan Pepper and Charles Weerts.

The seventh factory BMW driver is Max Hesse who will make his Bathurst debut in the privateer M4 run by Chinese squad KRC.

“I’m really looking forward to returning to Bathurst,” said Rossi.

“It’s one of the best races of the season. The track is fantastic. When I started racing, Bathurst was at the top of my wish list.

“Now I’ve been here three times and enjoy it every time. Last year the race went great and we finished second.

“The podium is the goal again this time. With Raffaele and Augusto, I have two stellar teammates from whom I can learn a lot and with whom I will certainly have a lot of fun.”

BMW and Team WRT scored a historic one-two at the 12 Hour this year, with van der Linde’s sights firmly set on a repeat in February.

“We have a dream line-up with Jordan and Charles in a dream team like WRT,” said the reigning winner.

“I celebrated many great successes with Charles last season, and I’ve known Jordan very well since I was a teenager.

“Defending the title will be a big challenge, but I will do everything I can to finish on top once again in one of the most special races of the year and thus enable Jordan to do what I did a year ago – win Bathurst on

my debut with BMW M Motorsport.

“Winning 2025 with my brother Sheldon and Augusto was one of the proudest moments of my career.”

The provisional entry list for the Bathurst 12 Hour already sits at 36 cars.

The event will take place on February 13-15.