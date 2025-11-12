The privateer squad has confirmed that it head down under next February to contest the round-the-clock enduro with its BMW M4 GT3 EVO in the Bronze class.

It will mark Team KRC’s first appearance at the 12 Hour and also the first for a BMW M4-shod privateer team with recent appearances coming from the factory-backed Team WRT.

It also follows a breakthrough one-two for BMW at the 12 Hour this year with Augusto Farfus, Kelvin van der Linde and Sheldon van der Linde winning from Raffaele Marciello, Valentino Rossi and Charles Weerts, spread across two WRT entries.

The KRC BMW will sport an eye-catching, Australian-inspired livery that features a crocodile wearing a koala suit on one side and a kangaroo suit on the other.

The team regularly competes in GT World Challenge by Asia and this season won the Silver-Am Cup with Maxime Oosten and Ruan Cunfan.

It also tastes Intercontinental GT Challenge success at the Suzuka 1000 km, finishing second in the Bronze class with Oosten, Cunfan and Neil Verhagen.

The KRC BMW is the second confirmed entry following the Scott Taylor Motorsport Mercedes of Chaz Mostert, Cam Waters and Thomas Randle.

The 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on February 13-16.