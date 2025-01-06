Holdsworth will partner Marc Cini and Dean Fiore, another co-drive regular in Supercars.

The trio will continue their record as the longest-running driver line-up in Bathurst 12 Hour history.

The 2025 edition of the event will mark the eighth year that the three drivers have raced together at Mount Panorama.

In 2024, they finished 13th overall and fourth in the Pro-Am division. Sixth overall in 2022 remains their best result to date.

In total, Cini has racked up three podium finishes with Holdsworth and Fiore.

The Melbourne Performance Centre entry is the first to be announced out of the Melbourne stable.

The team ran three cars in 2024. Tigani Motorsport was the only other team to field an Audi R8 LMS in last year’s race.

The 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour featured 19 cars in the top-flight GT3 class.