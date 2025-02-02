[caption id="attachment_973431" align="alignleft" width="1920"]<img class="size-full wp-image-973431" src="https:\/\/speedcafe.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/Grove-Racing-Bathurst-12-Hour-crash.gif" alt="The Grove Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 crashes at Brock's Skyline. " width="1920" height="1280" \/> The Grove Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 crashes at Brock's Skyline. Image: Andrew Sanders[\/caption]\r\n\r\nGrove crashed out in the third hour after side-on-contact with Kenny Habul sent the Grove Racing Mercedes into the left-side concrete wall.\r\n\r\nHe was assessed at the circuit\u2019s medical centre and <a href="https:\/\/speedcafe.com\/bathurst-12-hour-news-2025-stephen-grove-crash-kenny-habul-video-reaction\/">transferred to Orange Hospital for further checks<\/a>.\r\n\r\n[gallery ids="973443,973442,973441,973440,973439,973438,973437,973436,973435,973434,973433" link="file"]