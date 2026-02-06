The Matt Stone Racing recruit will join brothers Theo and James Koundouris, plus Porsche Carrera Cup star David Russell in the #47 Supabarn Supermarkets AMG run by Tigani Motorsport.

The Supabarn team joins a strong 10-car Mercedes-AMG attack of the 12 Hour, the largest entry by one brand in this year’s event.

In what is his first attempt at Australia’s international enduro, the 2024 Super2 series champion will line up against some of the best GT drivers in the world.

“It’s nice to be doing my first 12 hour, really looking forward to it. It’s a race I’ve always wanted to do,“ Bates told Speedcafe.

“To be racing with some of the top GT guys will be super cool, guys that I’ve looked up to since I was little. So I will be soaking it all up.”

The Koundouris brothers have experience working and racing alongside Bates’ father Rick, and had approached Zach about the 12 Hour drive throughout the 2025 season.

Since the end of 2024, Bates has attended several test days with the team, and had the opportunity to drive the Mercedes-AMG GT3 in a recent outing at Sydney Motorsport Park.

“The way it came about was through the Koundouris boys, they are also Canberra locals. I have been attending all the test days they have had, which has been a great experience for me,” said Bates on the opportunity.

“It has been such an incredible experience to drive the Merc and really looking forward to what it will be like around Bathurst.”

For Bates, the Mercedes-AMG drive brings valuable seat time ahead of a highly anticipated full-time debut in the Repco Supercars Championship for Matt Stone Racing, as the season commences just one weekend after the 12 Hour.

The Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour is set to commence on Friday February 13th, with the race starting at 5:45am AEDT on Sunday February 15th.