Garland took to Facebook to explain his absence from Race 2 earlier on Saturday.

Following late race contact with Scott Andriske in Race 1, it was thought that there was a lingering mechanical issue with the #1 car.

Garland confirmed that following a meeting with category management, he was told directly by the son of the category owner to pack up and leave the track.

Following Practice 1, the older spec XJR1300 engine was given an additional inlet restriction, which Garland felt further widened the parity between it and the new MT09 engine.

In a lengthy statement, Garland claimed he was told to pack up and leave.

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“With it extremely apparent after Race 1 that we were now losing a substantial amount of speed compared to the MT09 to the point where I couldn’t compete, we needed a decent reduction in restrictors to make it fair,” Garland explained.

“This was agreed upon by several very knowledgeable and experienced personnel in the category. After several discussions back and forth between the category and competitors, the decision from the category was to decrease 1x 8mm restrictor to a 5mm restrictor, which by far was not enough change.

“We attempted to have a discussion over the necessary amendments. This is when we were told to f#%k off and put it in the trailer. To prevent any further abuse and to de-escalate the situation we have done what we were told to do.

“After the result of Race 2 it was very clear that the reduction of 1 restrictor size was by far not enough. Ironically, the exact change I had proposed for the XJR engine is being implemented for Race 3.”

Earlier this year, the Aussie Racing Cars formally introduced the MT09 engine as an alternative to the XJR1300.

There have, however, been some parity concerns between the two engines. The older option is more powerful, while the newer alternative is said to be more realiable and have a great availability of parts.

Garland said he supported the category’s engine efforts but bemoaned its rollout.

“I had taken it upon myself this weekend to be extra supportive towards the category and be openly honest with my opinions regarding parity between both engines, with getting them even in my best interests,” he continued.

“Unfortunately, since the introduction of the new MT09 at pre-season testing, it has become increasingly apparent that this has come at a significant detriment to the category we have supported for nearly a decade.

“We sincerely hope a fair and equal solution to the engine parity can be found moving forward, without competitors being told to leave.

“As the current Australian champion in the category, I am absolutely mortified by the treatment I have received from a category I’ve supported for nearly a decade.”

In Race 2 on Saturday morning, Diesel Thomas had built over a seven second lead in the mid-part of the race.